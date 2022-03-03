Official: 10 hospitalized after Maryland explosion, fire

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — A Maryland fire official says 10 people were taken to hospitals, including several people with serious injuries, after an explosion and fire at a apartment building. Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service Chief Scott Goldstein says firefighters responded Thursday morning after 911 callers reported an explosion at the four-story building in Silver Spring. Crews arriving on the scene found significant fire and evidence of an explosion. Goldstein says they helped several people get out before the building was completely consumed by fire and there was a collapse. He says it’s not clear where the fire began and too early to say how it started.