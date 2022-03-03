Nicaragua tries, sentences more opposition leaders

MEXICO CITY (AP) — One-time Nicaragua presidential aspirant Cristiana Chamorro and one of her brothers were among five people formally placed on trial Thursday. Chamorro, 68, has been under house arrest since June 2. She was taken under heavy guard to the notorious El Chipote prison in the capital, according to the Nicaraguan Center for Human Rights. Chamorro, her brother Pedro Joaquín Chamorro and three former employees of the Violeta Barrios de Chamorro Foundation will be tried for money laundering and other alleged crimes. Nicaraguan judges also sentenced several opposition leaders, including former high-level Sandinistas and former presidential contenders, to prison terms for of “conspiracy to undermine national integrity.”