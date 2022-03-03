Minister resigns from Libya’s new govt, citing unfair vote

By NOHA ELHENNAWY

CAIRO (AP) — A newly appointed minister in Libya’s new, east-based government has resigned, alleging that the Cabinet failed to include all Libyan factions. He said in a video posted on Thursday on the social media that there was no honor in joining the new Cabinet. His resignation came on the heels of a U.N. statement voicing concerns over reports that the voting on the new government was defective. There are also fears the appointment earlier this week of a new government could again lead to parallel administrations and fuel mounting tensions in a country mired in conflict for the past decade.