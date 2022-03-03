Members of Congress highlight missing minority women, girls

By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN

Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Members of a congressional panel focused on civil rights and liberties are acknowledging that more needs to be done to address the disproportionate numbers of Indigenous, Black and other minority women and girls who are missing in the United States. The panel’s chairman, U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, called it a “crisis hiding in plain sight.” He says he hopes Thursday’s hearing will shine more light on the problem. The panel heard from advocates working to bring more attention to the cases of missing and slain Native Americans as well as a Black father from Baltimore whose pregnant daughter went missing in 2017.