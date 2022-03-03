Macron to seek 2nd term in France’s April presidential vote

By SYLVIE CORBET

The Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron has formally announced that he will run for a second term in April’s presidential election. In a “letter to the French” published Thursday on French media websites, Macron said: “I am seeking your trust again.” Macron had indicated he wanted to run in the election scheduled to be held in two rounds on April 10 and April 24. But his initial campaign plans have changed since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Polls suggest Macron is the front-runner in the race. Conservative candidate Valérie Pécresse and two far-right figures, Marine le Pen and Eric Zemmour, are expected to be his main challengers.