Kimberly Guilfoyle subpoenaed by House Jan. 6 committee

By FARNOUSH AMIRI

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection has subpoenaed Kimberly Guilfoyle after she abruptly ended a voluntary interview with lawmakers last week. The panel is seeking testimony and additional records from the fiancée of former President Donald Trump’s eldest son as lawmakers expand their scope into the Trump family orbit. The panel is seeking testimony and additional records from Guilfoyle, who spoke at the rally Trump held on the White House Ellipse on Jan. 6, 2021, before the riot at the Capitol. Lawmakers say she raised funds for for the rally and was in direct contact with its organizers. A request for comment from Guilfoyle’s lawyer was not immediately returned.