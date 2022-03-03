In just a week, Ukrainian refugee exodus exceeds 1 million

By VANESSA GERA

Associated Press

PRZEMYSL, Poland (AP) — Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has forced more than a million people to flee their homeland in just a week. It is an exodus so swift it almost matches the number of people who sought refuge in Europe in a whole year during the 2015 migration crisis.. Seven years ago — again after Russian bombardments — hundreds of thousands of Syrians fled their strife-torn country. Together with people escaping fighting in Afghanistan, Iraq and elsewhere, they headed west, thousands dying at sea trying to reach a continent where many didn’t want them. As Russian forces inflict massive destruction on a neighboring nation today, Europeans have now united in extending a helping hand.