Georgia bill would streamline pay for wrongful convictions

By KATE BRUMBACK

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — An effort is underway in the Georgia General Assembly to streamline and improve the process for people who’ve been wrongfully convicted to claim compensation from the state. Critics say the current process is tough to navigate, overly subjective and inconsistent. A bipartisan bill currently pending in the state House would create a specialized review panel for such claims and provide precise criteria for the consideration and awarding of compensation.