EXPLAINER: Is stuck convoy in Ukraine a setback for Russia?

By LOLITA C. BALDOR and ROBERT BURNS

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A massive Russian military convoy has sat, largely stalled about 15 miles (25 kilometers) outside the Ukrainian capital. The expanse of Russian supply trucks, troops and weapons has been plagued with fuel and food shortages and logistical challenges, including weather and mud. Ukrainian troops have managed to attack and incapacitate some vehicles at the front, creating a traffic jam, but the Russians have largely shielded the convoy from attack by air. The convoy’s lack of measurable progress has triggered questions about the short- and long-term implications and what it says about Russia’s war planning. But it is unlikely to prevent Russia from prevailing against the outgunned and outnumbered Ukrainian defenders.