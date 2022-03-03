Ecology, Ukraine and nuns inspire eclectic Paris fashion

By THOMAS ADAMSON

AP Fashion Writer

PARIS (AP) — Designer Gabriela Hearst brandished her green mindedness by setting her Chloe show at Paris Fashion Week on Thursday inside a famous Parisian greenhouse. Yet in the bare sands of Parc Andre Citroen it was stars such as Demi Moore and Maria Sharapova, instead of flowers, that seemed to bloom. Elsewhere, models with disrupted forms, elongated shoulders and long tubular arms shuffled out for Rick Owens’ latest fashion show — one that creatively explored softness, draping and wrapping. And at Coperni, designers Arnaud Vaillant and Sébastien Meyer went to the Roman Catholic school locker room for inspiration.