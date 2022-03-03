Bill would restore pension benefits to 20K Delphi retirees

By JULIE CARR SMYTH

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s U.S. senators have introduced new legislation that would restore the terminated pensions of more than 20,000 salaried retirees of Delphi, the bankrupted former auto parts supplier. The move followed a U.S. Supreme Court decision in January declining to take up the retirees’ final legal appeal. Republican U.S. Sen. Rob Portman and Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown are carrying the legislation. A companion in the House has similar bipartisan support. The legislation directs the U.S. Treasury to make up the difference between sharply reduced pension benefits provided by the U.S. Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp. and what retirees were originally promised.