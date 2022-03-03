Biden offers humanitarian relief to Ukrainians in the US

By BEN FOX and JULIE WATSON

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration says it is offering humanitarian relief to Ukrainians in the United States to protect them from being deported. The government says Ukrainians can remain for up to 18 months under the program known as temporary protected status. The program is for people fleeing ongoing armed conflict, environmental disasters, or extraordinary and temporary conditions. The Migration Policy Institute says as many as 30,000 Ukrainians may benefit.