Arrest of longtime Canadian fugitive stuns Puerto Rico

By DÁNICA COTO

Associated Press

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Last week, phones across Puerto Rico began to ding as members of a private WhatsApp group dedicated to helping others in the U.S. territory stared at their screens in disbelief. The businessman they knew as administrator of that chat and as someone who organized philanthropic efforts such as a Christmas gift drive for needy children and renovations for an elementary school had just been arrested. Conor Vincent D’Monte, known as Johnny Williams in Puerto Rico, was allegedly a high-ranking member of a violent gang sought by Canadian authorities on charges including first-degree murder. He had been on the run for 11 years.