today at 6:28 PM
UN refugee agency: 1 million flee Ukraine in under a week

Airbnb is offering free short-term housing for up to 100,000 Ukrainians who have been displaced by the war with Russia, the company announced Monday. Refugees are shown here arriving in Przemysl, Poland, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022.
Petr David Josek/AP
By JAMEY KEATEN
Associated Press

GENEVA (AP) — The United Nations’ refugee agency says 1 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia’s invasion less than a week ago, an exodus without precedent in this century for its speed.

The tally from the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees amounts to more than 2% of Ukraine’s population on the move in under a week.

The World Bank counted the nation’s population at 44 million at the end of 2020. The U.N. agency has predicted that up to 4 million people could eventually leave Ukraine but cautioned that even that projection could be revised upward.

Associated Press

