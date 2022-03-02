Ukraine’s most vulnerable among those fleeing Russia’s war

By JUSTIN SPIKE

Associated Press

ZAHONY, Hungary (AP) — Some of the nearly 1 million people who have fled Russia’s devastating war in Ukraine in recent days count among society’s most vulnerable. The disabled, as well as young children, are unable to make the decision on their own to flee and require careful assistance to make the journey to safety. At a train station in Hungary on Wednesday, more than 200 young Ukrainians with disabilities disembarked after an arduous journey where they required the special attention of their chaperones. They were evacuated from Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, after a Russian assault on the city intensified. In Romania and Moldova, mothers with small children faced snow and freezing weather as they fled to safety with their young children.