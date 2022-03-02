S. Korean conservatives unify as 1 leaves presidential race

By HYUNG-JIN KIM

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Two leading conservatives in South Korea’s presidential race have unified behind one of them in a last-minute deal that could boost their chances of victory in next week’s election. Ahn Cheol-soo told a hastily arranged news conference Thursday that he would withdraw to support the more popular conservative in the race. Yoon Suk Yeol said he is sure he will win the vote and launch a successful coalition government with Ahn. Recent opinion surveys showed Yoon running as a unity candidate was leading ruling party candidate Lee Jae-myung by a few percentage points or running neck-and-neck. Liberal President Moon Jae-in cannot seek reelection. The victor takes office in May for a single five-year term.