Russians face more sports sanctions, but not at Paralympics

By JAMES ELLINGWORTH

AP Sports Writer

DÜSSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Russian athletes have been restricted from competing in more sporting events around the world but the Paralympics made an exception. Sports including biathlon and table tennis were among those to join more than a dozen other Olympic sports in excluding competitors from Russia and Belarus because of the invasion of Ukraine. But the International Paralympic Committee says Russians and Belarusians will be able to compete in Beijing as “neutral athletes” without national symbols. Blanket bans have been imposed in soccer, track, basketball, hockey and other sports. That followed an appeal from the International Olympic Committee to exclude Russians and Belarusians from international events.