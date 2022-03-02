Russia-Ukraine War: What to know on Day 8 of Russian assault

By The Associated Press

Russia and Ukraine are expected to hold a second round of talks Thursday in Belarus. There appears to be little common ground between the two sides. Meanwhile, the number of people who have fled Ukraine since Russian forces invaded on Feb. 24 has reached 1 million. The U.N. refugee agency says the tide of people fleeing Ukraine — including by car, train and on foot — marks the swiftest exodus of refugees this century. The U.N. General Assembly has condemned the invasion and called on Russia to withdraw its troops from Ukraine.