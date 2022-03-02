Researchers seek new search for Tulsa Massacre victims

By KEN MILLER

Associated Press

Researchers say the results of last year’s search for victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre in Oklahoma show the search for mass graves should continue. A report submitted Tuesday to Tulsa’s committee overseeing the search said one body recovered is a possible massacre victim and had three gunshot wounds with two bullets recovered from the body, including one from the head. Another six bodies could not be excluded as victims. Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said the city will seek bids for further excavation of Oaklawn Cemetery and for two other areas. The bodies are being sent for further DNA and forensic analysis.