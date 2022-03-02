Refugee count tops 1 million; Russians besiege Ukraine ports

By JIM HEINTZ, YURAS KARMANAU, VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV and DASHA LITVINOVA

Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The U.N. refugee agency says 1 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia’s attack began, making it the swiftest exodus of refugees this century. The report on Wednesday came as Russian forces besieged two strategic Ukrainian seaports and pressed their bombardment of the country’s second-biggest city. Moscow’s isolation is deepening, meanwhile. Most of the world lined up against Russia at the United Nations to demand it withdraw from Ukraine. A second round of talks aimed at ending the fighting is expected Thursday between Ukraine and Russia.