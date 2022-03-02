Police shoot, kill 12-year-old boy after bullet hits cop car

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia police say an officer in plainclothes fatally shot a fleeing 12-year-old boy in the back, moments after a bullet was fired into an unmarked car. Investigators have identified the boy as Thomas Siderio Jr. Police say officers took him to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was pronounced dead a few minutes after the shooting. One of the four officers in the car was struck in the face and eye by shattered glass, and was treated and released. Authorities say the incident happened after four plainclothes officers were in the area looking for a youth for questioning in a firearms investigation as part of a task force operation.