New Zealand protest ends, investigation and cleanup begin

By NICK PERRY

Associated Press

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand police say they will review hours of cellphone footage taken by themselves, the media and the public to identify lawbreakers. Meanwhile, crews began the cleanup of Parliament’s grounds after a protest there against coronavirus vaccine mandates ended in violence. A day earlier, police moved in on several hundred protesters who had been camped out on the grounds and surrounding streets for more than three weeks. As protesters retreated, they set fire to tents, mattresses and chairs, and hurled stones and wood at officers. The protest is also prompting a reevaluation of security at the grounds.