New Mexico increases focus on race in K-12 despite backlash

By CEDAR ATTANASIO

Associated Press / Report for America

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — As conservative-run states across the U.S. move to restrict discussion of race, gender, and identity in the classroom, progressive-run states are trying to prioritize those discussions. In New Mexico, education officials are moving forward with a social studies curriculum that increases focus on identity, race and “privilege or systemic inequity.” That’s despite pushback from conservative groups and many white and Hispanic parents who find the new focus divisive. Authors of the new standards, mostly social studies teachers themselves, say students need to explore the roles of different cultures to see themselves in the classroom and to thrive in a multicultural society.