Neutral Finland, Sweden warm to idea of NATO membership

By JARI TANNER

Associated Press

HELSINKI (AP) — Through the Cold War and the decades since, nothing could persuade Finns and Swedes that they would be better off joining NATO — until now. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has profoundly changed Europe’s security outlook. Support for joining NATO has surged to record levels in Nordic neutrals Finland and Sweden. A poll commissioned by Finnish broadcaster YLE this week showed for the first time that more than 50% of Finns support joining the Western military alliance. In neighboring a Sweden, a similar poll showed those in favor of NATO membership outnumber those against. Moscow has warned that it would be forced to take retaliatory measures if Finland and Sweden joined the alliance.