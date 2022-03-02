Myanmar pardons celebrities jailed for anti-military views

BANGKOK (AP) — Several top Myanmar celebrities who were detained for criticizing the army’s seizure of power have been released from prison under pardons issued by the military government. State television MRTV announced that the freed prisoners include prominent film industry figures and a popular male model. All had been arrested for supporting the protest movement against last year’s seizure of power by the military. According to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, an advocacy group that monitors arrests, more than 12,000 people have been arrested since the army takeover in February last year, and more than 9,400 remain in detention.