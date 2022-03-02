Miami-Dade approves public records for condo associations

MIAMI (AP) — The financial statements and structural safety reports of condominium and homeowner associations must be made public under a new law approved by the Miami-Dade County Commission following the collapse of an ocean-front condo last year. The law approved Tuesday was proposed after the Champlain Towers South condominium collapsed on June 24, killing 98 people. Associations must upload financial and maintenance documents in a county database available to the public by February 2023. Florida law currently requires condo sellers to turn over financial documents and reports on assessments to buyers once a sales contract is signed, if the buyer requests the paperwork. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava says she expects the rest of the state to consider making similar requirements.