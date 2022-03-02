Man accused of defrauding 6,000 investors returned to Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The main suspect in a financial fraud that hit over 6,000 small investors in Mexico has been extradited by the United States to face charges in his home country. Mexican federal prosecutors said Rafael Olvera was handed over to Mexican authorities on a bridge linking Laredo, Texas with the Mexican border city of Nuevo Laredo. Prosecutors said Wednesday that Olvera faces charges of handling illegally-obtained funds and violating banking laws. Olvera was the main shareholder in an investment fund manager known as Ficrea, which went bust in 2014. The company’s fraudulent practices are estimated to have cost investors hundreds of millions of dollars in savings.