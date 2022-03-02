Key Dem senator presses Biden for ‘more urgency’ on guns

By COLLEEN LONG and ZEKE MILLER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A leading Democratic senator is calling out President Joe Biden to show “more urgency” to address gun violence by executive action, as the prospects of legislation on Capitol Hill to pass gun control reforms remain slim. Sen. Chris Murphy, who represented Newtown, Connecticut, when he was in the House at the time of the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, told gun control advocates and gun violence survivors Wednesday that Biden needs to prioritize addressing so-called “ghost guns,” homemade firearms that lack serial numbers and are often purchased without a background check, and to nominate a leader for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.