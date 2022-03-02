Judge blocks Texas investigation of trans teen’s parents

By ANDREW DeMILLO

Associated Press

A Texas judge has blocked the state from investigating the parents of a transgender teenager over gender confirming treatments she’s received. District Judge Amy Clark Meachum issued a temporary order halting the investigation of the 16-year-old’s parents, but didn’t issue a broader ruling blocking Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s directive requiring officials to look into such treatments on youth as abuse. Abbott issued his directive following a nonbinding legal opinion by Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton. The parents’ lawsuit marked the first reported investigation sparked by the directive and legal opinion.