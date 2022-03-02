Jan. 6 panel claims Trump engaged in ‘criminal conspiracy’

By ERIC TUCKER, FARNOUSH AMIRI and MARY CLARE JALONICK

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol says its evidence shows former President Donald Trump and his associates engaged in a “criminal conspiracy” to prevent Congress from certifying the results of the presidential election, spread false information about it and pressured state officials to overturn the results. The statement from the committee was made in a federal court filing Wednesday in which investigators argued that the court should review Trump lawyer John Eastman’s attorney-client privilege claim under the crime-fraud exception. Lawmakers do not have the power to bring charges on their own and can only make a referral to the U.S. Justice Department.