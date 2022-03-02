Indian students in Ukraine in fear as Russian invasion grows

By KRUTIKA PATHI and SHEIKH SAALIQ

Associated Press

NEW DELHI (AP) — Thousands of Indians studying in Ukraine have suddenly found themselves in the midst of war after Russia invaded the country last week, with many hunkered inside bunkers and fearful of what lies ahead. Pressure on the Indian government to urgently pull out its citizens has intensified, especially after one student died in shelling in Kharkiv on Tuesday. The government says about 17,000 out of an estimated 20,000 Indian citizens in Ukraine have left the country. Many of those who remain stranded are in conflict areas such as Kharkiv and Sumy.