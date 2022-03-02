Hong Kong reports record cases; movements may be restricted

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s leader says people’s movements may be restricted during mandatory testing this month of the entire population for the coronavirus, as health officials reported more than 55,000 daily infections, a new record, and over a hundred deaths. Chief executive Carrie Lam says authorities are still refining the plan, but that there would be no “complete” lockdown that would prevent entry and exit from the city. Hong Kong is planning to test its more than 7 million residents as it grapples with soaring numbers of COVID-19 cases in its worst outbreak of the pandemic. About 80% of the more than 1,000 deaths have occurred since late December.