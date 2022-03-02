Former postal worker in Florida convicted of stealing mail

OCALA, Fla. (AP) — A former Florida postal worker whose mail delivery route included the prominent retirement community of The Villages has been convicted of stealing mail for cash and gift cards. Court records show 25-year-old Miranda Delee Farleigh pleaded guilty Wednesday in Ocala federal court to a count of possessing stolen mail. According to court records, Farleigh worked as a contract employee of the U.S. Postal Service in The Villages, a large retirement community northwest of Orlando. Prosecutors say Farleigh’s supervisor discovered several tubs and bags of mail in Farleigh’s possession that had been unlawfully opened in November. Authorities say Farleigh acknowledged opening outgoing mail to steal money and gift cards to support a drug addiction.