Florida gov to masked students: Time to end ‘COVID theater’

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A visibly annoyed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis admonished a group of students for wearing face masks at an appearance, saying it was time to stop what he called “this COVID theater.” The Republican governor approached the students Wednesday and asked them to remove their masks as they waited for him at an indoor news conference at the University of South Florida in Tampa. The governor has drawn national attention for his fierce opposition to coronavirus mandates for masks and vaccines. His administration has banned mask mandates in schools. DeSantis is running for reelection and is considered to be a potential 2024 GOP presidential candidate.