Florida GOP’s 15-week abortion ban nears final passage

By ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE

Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Republicans in the Florida Senate have advanced a proposal to ban abortions after 15 weeks, rejecting Democratic attempts to soften its restrictions and add exceptions for rape, incest or trafficking. The bill, which has already been approved by the GOP-controlled House, is now set for a final vote in the Senate after Republicans on Wednesday dismissed a slew of amendments from Democrats. The measure comes as Republicans across the country move to limit access to abortion after the U.S. Supreme Court signaled it would uphold a Mississippi law prohibiting the procedure after 15 weeks and potentially overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision.