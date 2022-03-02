Feminist icon of French left drops out of presidential race

PARIS (AP) — A French feminist who is a champion of minority groups and an icon of the left is dropping out of France’s presidential race. Christiane Taubira said on Wednesday that she won’t be able to collect the 500 endorsements from elected officials that are required under French law to run for president. The rule is intended to limit the number of candidates. With 181 endorsements, Taubira was unlikely to meet the requirement before the scheduled deadline on Friday. In 2002, she became the first Black woman to seek the French presidency. Polls had shown Taubira having marginal support in the lead up to France’s April election.