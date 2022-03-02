Dominicans turn over to Haiti ex-cop sought in Moïse slaying

By MARTÍN ADAMES

Associated Press

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Authorities in the Dominican Republic have handed over to Haiti a former Haitian police officer linked to the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, the latest suspect arrested in a crime still not solved after seven months. The man was identified as Tanis Philome. A Dominican military officer tells The Associated Press that Philome was arrested several days being he was turned over to Haitian police Wednesday at the border town of Dajabon. Moïse was killed in the early hours of July 7 at this private residence, and so far more than 40 people have been arrested even as Haitian officials struggle to solve the assassination plot.