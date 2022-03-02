Costa Rica legalizes medicinal marijuana use, hemp growing

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica (AP) — Medicinal marijuana has been legalized in Costa Rica with the president’s signing of a law passed by the congress. The law also legalizes the cultivation and industrial production of hemp. Recreational marijuana use continues to be prohibited. An earlier attempt at the legislation was vetoed by President Carlos Alvarado earlier this year. Lawmakers made changes requested by the president and Alvarado signed it into law Wednesday. Alvarado highlighted that the new law will advance the rights to health for those who need cannabis to alleviate the effects of their illnesses and spur economic development in rural areas where hemp will be grown.