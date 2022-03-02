Children’s author, illustrator Shirley Hughes dies at 94

LONDON (AP) — British children’s author and illustrator Shirley Hughes has died at age 94. Hughes was best known for her popular “Alfie” series and the classic picture book “Dogger,” which tells the story of a little boy who loses his stuffed dog toy, Her family said Wednesday that Hughes died “peacefully at home after a short illness” on Friday. A family statement said: “Shirley’s books about everyday family life are adored by generations of families and she is held in the highest esteem by her peers.” Millions of copies of “Dogger” have sold around the world since the book was first published in 1977. Hughes illustrated some 200 children’s books throughout her career.