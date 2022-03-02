Bombing targets police van in southwest Pakistan, killing 3

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Police say a bomb exploded near a police van in southwestern Pakistan, killing an officer and two other people and wounding 27, mostly passers-by. Wednesday’s attack happened in Quetta, the capital of Baluchistan province. That’s according a police official. No one claimed responsibility for the bombing but previous such attacks have been blamed on the Pakistani Taliban and various militant and insurgent groups. Baluchistan has been the scene of a long-running insurgency by small Baluch secessionist groups that for decades have staged bombings and shooting attacks on civilians and security forces to press their demands for independence.