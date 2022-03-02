Biden’s past Supreme Court experience helped inform choice

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden knows better than anyone the unexpected turns a Supreme Court nomination can take after it lands on Capitol Hill. As a longtime Senate Judiciary Committee chairman, Biden presided over two of the most contentious nominations in modern U.S. history and welcomed the defeat of one of them. The White House highlighted Biden’s experience as he deliberated over a small group of candidates to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer. Those deliberations ended when the president selected federal judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to become the first Black woman to sit on the Supreme Court.