Adoptive parents arrested in killing of 2 California boys

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — The adoptive parents of two small California boys who vanished from a desert city in 2020 have been arrested in the killing of the children. Bakersfield police Lt. Jason Townsend tells KERO-TV and The Bakersfield Californian that Trezell West and Jacqueline West were arrested Tuesday on charges including murder. Four-year-old Orrin West and 3-year-old brother Orson were reported missing from the family home in California City in December 2020. Court records show both parents are charged with two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of willful cruelty to a child and one count each of false report of an emergency. They are being held without bail and face arraignment Thursday.