2 convicted of inciting fight at assisted living facility

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Two women have been convicted of inciting two female residents at an North Carolina assisted living facility to fight each other in 2019. The fight was recorded and shared with others. The Winston-Salem Journal reports one woman pleaded guilty to two counts of misdemeanor assault of an individual with a disability. The other woman pleaded guilty to one count of misdemeanor assault of an individual with a disability. The pleas were made Monday. A third defendant in the case was acquitted last year.