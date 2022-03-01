Utah lawmakers pass new media restrictions for House floor

By SAM METZ

Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Utah House of Representatives has approved new rules limiting where members of the press can film and interview lawmakers, following similar action taken by the Utah Senate weeks ago. Rules passed on Tuesday require journalists covering the Legislature ask for permission to interview lawmakers on the floor of the House of Representatives and other restricted areas. TV reporters must ask committee chairs for permission to film from behind the dais where lawmakers sit in committee hearings. Media organizations opposed the rules changes in the Utah House and Senate. They argued that restricting journalists’ movements would hinder transparency and make it easier for lawmakers to dodge the media.