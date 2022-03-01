UN Assembly to vote on resolution demanding Russia stop war

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Country after country, from Europe’s economic powerhouse to a tiny Pacific island nation, have lined up to lash out at Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and urge support for a U.N. resolution demanding an immediate halt to Moscow’s offensive and withdrawal of all Russian troops. But Russian President Vladimir Putin has a few supporters at the U.N. General Assembly, including Cuba and North Korea. And there are countries that have taken no position on the draft resolution to be voted on Wednesday. Unlike Security Council resolutions, resolutions in the 193-member General Assembly are not legally binding but they do have clout in reflecting international opinion.