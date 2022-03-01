Ukraine’s 20 athletes expected to make it for Paralympics

By STEPHEN WADE

AP Sports Writer

Ukraine’s 20 athletes for the Winter Paralympics are expected to be in Beijing in time for Friday’s opening ceremony. IPC spokesman Craig Spence says the team was heading for China and could arrive as soon as Wednesday. The arrival had been in doubt after Russia invaded Ukraine last week and made travel difficult. The International Paralympic Committee board is to meet ahead of the opening ceremony and could put further sanctions on Russian athletes or expel them. They are slated to compete as RPC. That is short for Russian Paralympic Committee. Belarus is also expected to be sanctioned for its part in the war.