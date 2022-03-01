Sydney braces for flash floods as rain disaster moves south

SYDNEY (AP) — Sydney is preparing for dangerous flash flooding as population centers farther north begin a massive cleanup operation. Record floods claimed at least 14 lives along Australia’s east coast in recent days. Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology says torrential rain is forecast for Australia’s largest city and surrounding areas Wednesday and early Thursday. North of Sydney at the New South Wales state town of Lismore, a fourth death was confirmed as floodwaters recede. Authorities expect the death toll to rise in Lismore and its surrounding area. Dozens of suburbs remain flooded in Brisbane, Australia’s third-most populous city, after its main river peaked on Monday.