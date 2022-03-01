Svitolina of Ukraine beats Potapova of Russia in WTA event

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Top-seeded Elina Svitolina of Ukraine beat Anastasia Potapova of Russia 6-2, 6-1 in the first round of a women’s tennis tournament in Mexico after deciding not to boycott the match in the wake of Russia’s invasion of her home country. Svitolina earlier said she wouldn’t play her opening-round contest at the Monterrey Open against Potapova “nor any other match against Russian or Belarussian tennis players until” the women’s and men’s women’s tennis tours and the International Tennis Federation followed the International Olympic Committee recommendations to bar those countries’ competitors from using any national symbols, colors, flags or anthems. The sport’s governing bodies said Russian and Belarusian players will be allowed to play at the top level but without national flags.