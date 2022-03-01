South Africa: US sanctions alleged Islamic State fundraisers

By GERALD IMRAY

Associated Press

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — The U.S. Treasury Department has imposed financial sanctions against four men in South Africa it accused of being recruiters and fundraisers for the Islamic State group. The Treasury Department said Tuesday that three of the men raised money for the extremist group in Iraq and Syria, and the fourth helped move money and buy weapons for an IS branch in the southern African nation of Mozambique. Attacks by Islamic extremists in Mozambique’s far north Cabo Delgado province caught the world’s attention in 2020 because of mass beheadings, including of children. U.S. authorities say IS “has recently attempted to expand its influence in Africa through large-scale operations in areas where government control is limited.”