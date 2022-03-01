Police move on protesters outside New Zealand’s Parliament

By NICK PERRY

Associated Press

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Wearing riot gear and using pepper spray, New Zealand police have moved in on the hundreds of protesters who have been camped outside the nation’s Parliament for more than three weeks. It was the most significant use of force yet by authorities against the protesters, who oppose coronavirus vaccine mandates. Police also began towing some of the 300 or so cars, vans and trucks that protesters have used to block streets in the area. The convoy protest was inspired by similar protests in Canada and has sparked other protests around New Zealand.